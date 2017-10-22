BBC journo defends tweet about Trump motorcade after JFK docs announcement

Saturday morning, President Trump made comments about documents related to the assassination of JFK:
President Trump has no plans to block the scheduled release of thousands of JFK assassination documents. https://t.co/uoXgguNgCX
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 21, 2017
Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017
A White House journalist for the BBC tweeted about what the president did after the JFK news was reported:
After announcing the release of documents about the JFK assassination, President Trump goes on an (uneventful) motorcade ride. pic.twitter.com/aWfPJvz1b2
— Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) October 21, 2017
That sure got some attention, to say the least:
— Fishing With Fredo (@FishingwFredo) October 21, 2017
And then some:
Very subtle coming from a journalist. Good luck with your credibility, though.
— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 21, 2017
Don’t delete this, but just in case you do. SCREENSHOT pic.twitter.com/acaaSUToYy
— Matttis (@GenMatttisJ) October 21, 2017
Um what the hell…
— Covfefe Queen 🇺🇸 (@patrioticembo) October 21, 2017
One of these things is not like the other…one of these just doesn’t belong…. https://t.co/9npv3GLnLL
— Colonel Potter (@laurakpotter94) October 21, 2017
You making a comparison to Kennedy motorcade?? Why??????
— Sue Smith (@SueSmith511) October 21, 2017
Very subtle by this "journalist"
Maybe the @bbc or @SecretService needs to look into her intents. She does have a white house pass. https://t.co/Fjsa4Mcgcu
— Shay (@DeplorableShay) October 21, 2017
This is disturbing
— Codehurls (@CodeCurls) October 21, 2017
#TheResistance are such lovely people. https://t.co/jEl8raeOIO
— Rod Thornton (@RealRodThornton) October 21, 2017
Wow…. What the hell is wrong with you?
— Lisa Dullard 🐾💔 (@JediPug1) October 21, 2017
WH journalist. Read her tweet carefully. Unbelievable. https://t.co/P6LX0Bkcpv
— J (@CLEmomma) October 21, 2017
What is that supposed to insinuate? Just stop it.
— TrumpNolaMom (@pedsscrub) October 21, 2017
This is a White House reporter. Now ask, which disgusting side repeatedly hints, promotes & incites violence? https://t.co/U3kAQDFxyq
— The Right Wing M (@TheRightWingM) October 21, 2017
Now set your timers as to when Tara first defends her post as satire & then once the shitstorm it causes BBC, she posts a half-assed apology
— The Right Wing M (@TheRightWingM) October 21, 2017
The BBC reporter defended her tweet:
@TwitchyTeam @michellemalkin IS TARA SUGGESTING THAT @POTUS didn't get killed this time? 😱😱👊🏻 Is she signaling to her crazy Trump haters? https://t.co/VcoA854Eiz
— Mom Mary (@coff33loveit) October 21, 2017
That’s nonsense. Of course I hope that the president – and everyone else in the motorcade – remains safe (I was traveling with him).
— Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) October 21, 2017
Do I detect a malicious insinuation here? https://t.co/OoQjvMvtrw
— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 21, 2017
Oh, please. Of course I wanted everyone in the motorcade to be safe this morning. I was – after all – riding in one of the vehicles.
— Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) October 21, 2017
Draw your own conclusions.