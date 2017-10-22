BBC journo defends tweet about Trump motorcade after JFK docs announcement

Saturday morning, President Trump made comments about documents related to the assassination of JFK:

President Trump has no plans to block the scheduled release of thousands of JFK assassination documents. https://t.co/uoXgguNgCX — The Associated Press (@AP) October 21, 2017

Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

A White House journalist for the BBC tweeted about what the president did after the JFK news was reported:

After announcing the release of documents about the JFK assassination, President Trump goes on an (uneventful) motorcade ride. pic.twitter.com/aWfPJvz1b2 — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) October 21, 2017

That sure got some attention, to say the least:

And then some:

Very subtle coming from a journalist. Good luck with your credibility, though. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 21, 2017

Don’t delete this, but just in case you do. SCREENSHOT pic.twitter.com/acaaSUToYy — Matttis (@GenMatttisJ) October 21, 2017

Um what the hell… — Covfefe Queen 🇺🇸 (@patrioticembo) October 21, 2017

One of these things is not like the other…one of these just doesn’t belong…. https://t.co/9npv3GLnLL — Colonel Potter (@laurakpotter94) October 21, 2017

You making a comparison to Kennedy motorcade?? Why?????? — Sue Smith (@SueSmith511) October 21, 2017

Very subtle by this "journalist" Maybe the @bbc or @SecretService needs to look into her intents. She does have a white house pass. https://t.co/Fjsa4Mcgcu — Shay (@DeplorableShay) October 21, 2017

This is disturbing — Codehurls (@CodeCurls) October 21, 2017

Wow…. What the hell is wrong with you? — Lisa Dullard 🐾💔 (@JediPug1) October 21, 2017

WH journalist. Read her tweet carefully. Unbelievable. https://t.co/P6LX0Bkcpv — J (@CLEmomma) October 21, 2017

What is that supposed to insinuate? Just stop it. — TrumpNolaMom (@pedsscrub) October 21, 2017

This is a White House reporter. Now ask, which disgusting side repeatedly hints, promotes & incites violence? https://t.co/U3kAQDFxyq — The Right Wing M (@TheRightWingM) October 21, 2017

Now set your timers as to when Tara first defends her post as satire & then once the shitstorm it causes BBC, she posts a half-assed apology — The Right Wing M (@TheRightWingM) October 21, 2017

The BBC reporter defended her tweet:

@TwitchyTeam @michellemalkin IS TARA SUGGESTING THAT @POTUS didn't get killed this time? 😱😱👊🏻 Is she signaling to her crazy Trump haters? https://t.co/VcoA854Eiz — Mom Mary (@coff33loveit) October 21, 2017

That’s nonsense. Of course I hope that the president – and everyone else in the motorcade – remains safe (I was traveling with him). — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) October 21, 2017

Do I detect a malicious insinuation here? https://t.co/OoQjvMvtrw — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 21, 2017

Oh, please. Of course I wanted everyone in the motorcade to be safe this morning. I was – after all – riding in one of the vehicles. — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) October 21, 2017

Draw your own conclusions.