BBC Presenter Given Warning after Saying Transgender People Can Never Be ‘Real Women’

Image Credits: Mike Heneghan / Flickr.

The BBC has given a warning to one of its veteran feminist presenters after she said men who have gender reassignment surgery can never be “real women”.

Dame Jenni Murray, who presents Radio 4’s Women’s Hour, said that male-to-female transsexuals had grown up with all the privileges of being men and therefore did not know what it was truly like to be a woman.

On Monday, bosses at the corporation said they had reminded her she must remain “impartial” on controversial issues.

In an article for the Sunday Times Magazine, Dame Jenni also said many men who transition to being women model themselves on a male view of what femininity is.

