BBC Refuses to Report on Muslim Mob Who Attacked Whites For Being "Non-Muslims"

The United Kingdom’s national taxpayer-funded broadcaster, the BBC, is refusing to report on a hate crime rampage by Muslim men who attacked white people on the streets of Liverpool for being non-Muslims.

Amin Mohmed, Mohammed Patel and Faruq Patel were arrested after a series of vicious assaults that took place in Liverpool town center.

First the gang approached a man and asked him to recite the “Muslim word.”

“There is only one God, and Muhammad is a messenger,” the Muslim man responded, and was left alone.

The gang then cornered another man, asking him, “I’m a Muslim, what are you?”

“I’m a Christian,” he responded, before being brutally assaulted as the gang shouted, “Why aren’t you a Muslim?”

A Labour Councillor who was walking through the town with his girlfriend was then beaten by the gang and had to be taken to hospital for bruising and bleeding to his eyes.

Judge Louise Brandon described the attacks as a, “disgraceful and sustained campaign of violence carried out on the streets of this city.”

Mohamed later confessed to “targeting people because they were white and non-Muslim,” while Faruq told police he filmed the attacks “because he thought it was funny” and described it “as a laugh”.

The three were jailed for less than a year and will probably be on the streets again within months.

The BBC, Britain’s national, taxpayer funded broadcaster, has completely failed to report on the story.

If the roles were reversed, with white men attacking people of color because they were Muslims, this would be a national outrage.

“No doubt if white yobs had ran through Liverpool targeting Muslims would be huge national story. Why isn’t this?” asked reporter Michael Heaver, going on to slam the, “Total media blackout from @BBCNews on Muslim gang who attacked strangers for being white and non-Muslim in Liverpool .”

Total media blackout from @BBCNews on Muslim gang who attacked strangers for being white and non-Muslim in Liverpool https://t.co/SOwB8Tlnki — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) July 27, 2017

Despite the mob rampage being of far more significance, the BBC did find time to report on a different story about a white man from Liverpool who made threats against Muslims in a Facebook video.

Apparently, the BBC considers words to be more of a “hate crime” than actual violent physical assaults.

While the mainstream media in the UK has ginned up hysteria over a post-Brexit “hate crime wave” that has been completely blown out of proportion, it remains seemingly uninterested in hate crimes being committed against non-Muslim white people.

