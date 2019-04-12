BBC Reveals That RESTART Is The Legitimate Voice Of The Iranian People

The BBC recently published a detailed analysis of social media usage by Iranian opposition groups pushing for regime change.

Out of the three main opposition groups, RESTART was the only one that appeared to be authentic.

The other groups, MKO and Farashgard, appear to be mostly automated fake accounts.

Regardless of this discovery, the BBC criticized the RESTART movement for using harassment tactics and complaining about human rights abuses.

Infowars interviewed the leader of RESTART, Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, last summer.

See the full interview here:

Infowars version with live comments: