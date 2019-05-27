BBC Slammed For 'Biased' EU Elections Coverage

Furious Brexit Party supporters have lashed out at BBC election coverage claiming it was ‘biased’ and downplayed Nigel Farage’s triumph at the polls.

The corporation faced fury for emphasising the strong performance of the Remain-supporting Greens and Liberal Democrats rather than focusing on Mr. Farage’s victory.

BBC presenters were also taken to task for allowing former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell to grill another guest over the Brexit Party’s finances.

Read more



The influence of Brexit is showing as populist candidates gain power across the EU.