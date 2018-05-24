Becoming: Michelle Obama Reveals New Memoir

Former First Lady Michelle Obama announced a new memoir hitting book stores this fall.

Obama shared the cover of her new book, Becoming, on Twitter Thursday.

As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own. #BECOMING pic.twitter.com/agb7uJhYu8 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 24, 2018

The memoir’s publisher, Crown Publishing Group, described the book as a “work of deep reflection and mezmerizing storytelling.”

“With unerring honesty and lively wit, she describes her triumphs and her disappointments, both public and private, telling her full story as she has lived it—in her own words and on her own terms,” Crown Publishing wrote.

On Instagram Obama also shared photos of her family growing up in Chicago.

The biography is set to hit book store shelves in November.