Bedfordshire Police Protecting Pedophile - How They Failed Tommy's Daughter

A look into the way Bedfordshire Police have failed Tommy’s daughter, given a pedophile a pass, and arrested a protective father.

The “alleged” child molester was not arrested, he wasn’t even questioned under caution.

TR. News exposes the failings of Bedfordshire Police and highlights the hypocrisy of DS Hancock, the lead investigator.

Bedfordshire Police FAILED to enforce the law and follow mandatory legislative requirements under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

