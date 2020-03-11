Bedfordshire Police Protecting Pedophile - How They Failed Tommy's Daughter

A look into the way Bedfordshire Police have failed Tommy’s daughter, given a pedophile a pass, and arrested a protective father.

The “alleged” child molester was not arrested, he wasn’t even questioned under caution.

TR. News exposes the failings of Bedfordshire Police and highlights the hypocrisy of DS Hancock, the lead investigator.

Bedfordshire Police FAILED to enforce the law and follow mandatory legislative requirements under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Islamic Scholar Who Said Coronavirus Was "Allah's Punishment" Gets Coronavirus

Islamic Scholar Who Said Coronavirus Was “Allah’s Punishment” Gets Coronavirus

World News
Comments
Italy Suspends Mortgage Payments, Businesses Dying As Panicked Residents Hoard Food

Italy Suspends Mortgage Payments, Businesses Dying As Panicked Residents Hoard Food

World News
Comments

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Double In Less Than 48 Hours, And “Everyone Else Will Be Italy In 9-14 Days Time”

World News
comments

Greek Soldiers Open Fire on Migrants, Vigilantes Beat Journalists and NGO Employees

World News
comments

Merkel Expects 60-70 Per Cent of Germans to be Infected With Coronavirus

World News
comments

Comments