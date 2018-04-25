Beer Giant Anticipates Aluminum Tariffs Won't Hurt US Allies

Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), the world’s largest brewer, is hopeful that the United States will grant permanent exemptions to aluminum imported from allies and wants U.S. Congress to look into price spikes that have already set in.

U.S. President Donald Trump last month imposed import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, but provided temporary exemptions until May 1 for the European Union, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Australia and South Korea.

Carlos Brito, chief executive of Budweiser-maker AB InBev, which sells many of its beers in the United States in aluminum cans, said the company had been very disappointed by the introduction of tariffs, which he said had put U.S. manufacturers at a disadvantage.

