'Beheaded Trump' effigy flown at London march

What appears to be an effigy of Donald Trump beheaded was seemingly allowed to be flown around in London yesterday in the latest sign of how extreme, and potentially dangerous, some of the nutcases who oppose the US President clearly are.

In scenes that would never have been allowed had it been directed at previous President Barack Obama, a man was captured by Vervima News yesterday seemingly flying around what looks like is meant to be the head of Trump, with blood dangling from his neck.

Was this disgusting spectacle seriously allowed to be marched through London? Absolutely disgusting.