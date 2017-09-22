Beijing Adopts New Tactic for S. China Sea Claims

The Chinese government recently unveiled a new legal tactic to promote Beijing’s aggressive claim to own most of the strategic South China Sea.

The new narrative that critics are calling “lawfare,” or legal warfare, involves a shift from China’s so-called “9-Dash Line” ownership covering most of the sea.

The new lawfare narrative is called the “Four Sha”—Chinese for sand—and was revealed by Ma Xinmin, deputy director general in the Foreign Ministry’s department of treaty and law, during a closed-door meeting with State Department officials last month.

China has claimed three of the island chains in the past and recently added a fourth zone in the northern part of the sea called the Pratas Islands near Hong Kong.

Read more


Related Articles

North Korea Threatens Potential Hydrogen Bomb Test Over Pacific

North Korea Threatens Potential Hydrogen Bomb Test Over Pacific

World at War
Comments
Is North Korea Part Of A Globalist False Flag Plot?

Is North Korea Part Of A Globalist False Flag Plot?

World at War
Comments

Trump Orders New Sanctions Targeting North Korea

World at War
Comments

Trump At UN: Medieval Mullahs & Rocket Man

World at War
Comments

850 jihadists killed by Russian airstrike

World at War
Comments

Comments