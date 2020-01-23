Beijing City Cancels Major Public Events Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Beijing has cancelled major public events, including Chinese New Year temple fairs, over the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and prompted public transport shut-downs in other major cities.

The decision was made by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism in order to “put people’s lives and health first.”

The announcement about public events in Beijing follows a decision to shut public transport services in Huanggang, a city close to the epicenter of the virus outbreak.



Previously, the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak originated, was put on lockdown with transport services suspended and residents advised not to leave the city.

China’s State Railway Group said passengers could get refunds for rail tickets nationwide from January 24.

The 2019-nCoV virus was identified in December at Wuhan’s Hunan Seafood Market.

A zoonotic disease, it originally spread from animals to humans – but Chinese health officials aren’t yet sure if it is capable of spreading between humans.

There are over 500 confirmed cases in China so far.



