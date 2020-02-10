BEIJING FALLS TO CORONAVIRUS… capital of China locked down under pandemic quarantine

(Natural News) Two weeks after a draconian quarantine was slapped down on Wuhan, China, the coronavirus pandemic is now spreading out of control, despite the desperate efforts of the communist Chinese regime to control it.

In an emergency order that will no doubt shock the world, China’s capital city of Beijing is now under a pandemic lock down / quarantine order.

A breaking news alert just published by the Chinese language Liberty Times Net now confirms that Beijing is under pandemic quarantine lock down: (translated from Chinese)

…today the Beijing authorities also issued a “epidemic prevention and control notice strict residential closed management”, declaring that Beijing has also entered a “closed city” state.

According to the notice, Beijing further restricted “community closure management”, foreign vehicles and personnel are not allowed to enter, arriving in Beijing must also report health status, complete the registration of personal information.

Those who refuse to accept medical observation, home observation and other preventive measures, which constitute violations of public security management, shall be severely punished by the public security organs in accordance with the law.

This means the original Wuhan quarantine is fallen, and the pandemic is now on track to spread across China, throughout Asia and eventually reach the far corners of the world. If China cannot contain it using draconian, military police measures that utterly deny the human rights of its own citizens, what hope do more free societies have of containing the outbreak?

80 cities now under quarantine in China, impacting hundreds of millions of people

The number of people under quarantine lock down in China now exceeds the entire population of the United States of America.

Beijing alone is currently around 20 million people, and Beijing is one of the original 11 key cities that Chinese leaders demanded be protected, even if it meant sacrificing other cities and regions in China. The fact that Beijing has fallen to the coronavirus pandemic means China’s last line of defense has now been toppled. From here, the virus is going to burn through the entire Chinese population and could easily lead to millions of deaths over time as the pandemic peaks in regions outside of Wuhan.

Here’s a complete list of the cities now affected, via Liberty Times Net:

From January 23: Wuhan City, Ezhou City, Xiantao City, Zhijiang City, Submarine River City, Tianmen City.

From January 24th: Huanggang City, Xianning City, Chibi City, Xiaoxian City, Yellowstone City, Jingmen City, Yichang City, Enshi City, Dangyang City, Shiyi City,

From January 25th: Huzhou City, Hubei Province.

From January 31st: Wanzhou District, Liangping District, Chongqing City.

From January 31st: Wuzhong City, Yinchuan City, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region

From February 2nd: Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province.

From February 4th: Hangzhou, Leqing, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, Zhengzhou City, Madian City, Shandong Province, Linyi City, Heilongjiang Province, Harbin City, Jiangsu Province, Nanjing, Xuzhou, Nantong City, Fuzhou City, Fujian Province, And Jingdezhen City, Jiangxi Province.

From February 5: Liaoning Province (14 cities); Kunming City, Yunnan Province; Jinan, Tai’an, Rizhao, Qingdao City, Jiangxi Province; Nanchang City, capital of Jiangxi Province; Hefei City, capital of Anhui Province; Nanning City, capital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

From February 6th: Jiangxi Province (11 cities)

From 7 February: Hubei Province (17 cities)

China recently accidentally admitted the coronavirus kill rate is 15% – 17%

Do the math. Follow the real numbers here:

Brighteon.com/7e8cd2d6-3a05-43fa-b83c-b72c28049a1b

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!