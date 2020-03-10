Beijing objects to term ‘Wuhan coronavirus,’ and says it may not have originated in China

Image Credits: NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images.

China’s foreign ministry on Monday objected to the expression “Wuhan coronavirus” — saying the name will “stigmatize” the country — following remarks from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The objection marks the latest from Beijing leaders and the country’s state-controlled media, which have gone as far as to claim that the coronavirus outbreak, which was first reported in the central province of Hubei, may not have started in China at all.

The new coronavirus was first reported to the World Health Organization in December last year, after emerging in the central city of Wuhan. Since then, COVID-19 has spread to more than 100 countries, infected over 100,000 people and killed at least 3,800 globally. Most of those infected and killed so far were in China.

Asked about Pompeo’s use of the term at a scheduled press briefing on Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry said it was a “despicable practice” to call the virus the “Wuhan coronavirus.”

