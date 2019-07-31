Beijing Orders Arabic, Muslim Symbols Taken Down

Image Credits: PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images.

Authorities in the Chinese capital have ordered halal restaurants and food stalls to remove Arabic script and symbols associated with Islam from their signs, part of an expanding national effort to “Sinicize” its Muslim population.

Employees at 11 restaurants and shops in Beijing selling halal products and visited by Reuters in recent days said officials had told them to remove images associated with Islam, such as the crescent moon and the word “halal” written in Arabic, from signs.

GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

Government workers from various offices told one manager of a Beijing noodle shop to cover up the “halal” in Arabic on his shop’s sign, and then watched him do it.

Read more


Gavin McInness breaks down the obscene mischaracterization of a Muslim shooter by the MSM as a “white terrorist.”


Related Articles

No More Kisses From Granny? Aussie Program Tells Kids How to Avoid Physical Contact From Family

No More Kisses From Granny? Aussie Program Tells Kids How to Avoid Physical Contact From Family

World News
Comments
Australia: Sculpture of Man's Chest Banned From Art Exhibit Because it May Offend Immigrants

Australia: Sculpture of Man’s Chest Banned From Art Exhibit Because it May Offend Immigrants

World News
Comments

Crackdown Coming? China Gathers Forces On Hong Kong Border Amid Unrest

World News
comments

We Just Witnessed 3 Major Developments That Could Easily Lead To Global War

World News
comments

Migrant Demands $15,000 in Damages From Rapper A$AP Rocky

Newswars Redirect
comments

Comments