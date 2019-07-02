Beijing Orders Hong Kong to Crack Down on Protests

Image Credits: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images.

China’s central government has ordered Hong Kong’s authorities to investigate the ‘criminal responsibility of violent offenders’ after protesters stormed into the city’s parliament building on Monday.

Beijing ordered the crackdown as it threw its weight behind embattled city leader Carrie Lam, who has faced calls to resign by activists angry over a bill that would allow for people to be extradited to mainland China.

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Chinese state-run media acknowledged the protests for the first time Tuesday as news channels broadcast images of police clearing protesters from around the legislative council building after they smashed their way through glass and metal barriers before daubing the walls with anti-Beijing graffiti.

