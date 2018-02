Bart de Wever, leader of Belgium’s N-VA party, said in a letter that solidarity needs borders and without them the country’s social security system cannot be maintained.

According to the Wever, “behind the left’s moral façade are ideological motivations to use to the migrant crisis to weaken the nation-state.”

He calls the left’s idea of not being a good person without accepting migrants “a subtle form of moral blackmail.”

