Belgium: Migrants Viciously Beat Up 68-Year-Old Man Because His Dog "Smelled"

A 68-year-old man in Turnhout, Antwerp had his face broken in 11 places after receiving a vicious beating from migrants who were offended by how the victim’s dog smelled.

Belgian broadcaster RTV reports that the man, Lucas Claes, was walking his dog in a park when it ran over to the group of migrants.

After disagreeing with the gang that his dog “smelled,” Claes was subjected to a brutal assault and lost consciousness.

“I woke up when a woman said: ‘Sir, are you alright’,” said Claes, who described his attackers as “foreigners”.

Claes was rushed to hospital, where he was treated for 11 breakages in his facial bones.

Claes said that despite being traumatized by the incident, he wouldn’t let it affect his routine, commenting, “What else can you do? The dog needs to be walked, there’s no other option.”

Only one of the five suspects has been arrested by police.

This is by no means the first instance of migrants assaulting an elderly person in Antwerp.

Back in July, an elderly handicapped woman was approached by a gang of a dozen migrant youths, pelted with large stones and called a “dirty, stinking Belgian.”

Like Molenbeek, Antwerp is notorious for parts of it being migrant-populated ghettos where crime and physical attacks are commonplace.

Last year, the Mayor was forced to slap a ban on public gatherings in the city after riots between Turkish and Kurdish migrants. Antwerp was also hit by widespread rioting in migrant areas in 2002.

Statistics show that around 75% of children in Belgium’s second largest city have migrant backgrounds.

Comments