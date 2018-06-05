Belgium Migration Minister: "Europe Will End"

Belgium has waded into the European Union immigration debate with a shocking prediction that a new refugee crisis could mean the “end” for the bloc.

Theo Francken, the country’s controversial migration minister, insisted Brussels is not doing enough in its fight to any the illegal immigration crisis surrounding the bloc.

European summers, since 2015, have been dominated by a sharp rise in people traveling from the Middle East and North Africa to Europe in order to claim asylum to escape war-torn countries and persecution.

