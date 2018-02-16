Belgium: Muslim couple beat up their four children because they are “too Western”

Police in the Belgian city of Waregem arrested a Tunisian couple for battering their four children.

The reason for this ill-treatment is that the children are “too Western” according to their parents. During a dispute the 16-year-old daughter was hit with a belt in the face and was seriously injured.

The police interfered during the fight and arrested the father and the mother of the children. According to the prosecutor’s office all children were maltreated. The couple also had plans to send their children to Tunisia, an Islamic country with between 98 and 99 per cent Muslims.

All four children have been taken away from the couple and are safe now. Their parents have to stand trial on Friday.