Belgium: Muslim couple beat up their four children because they are “too Western”

Police in the Belgian city of Waregem arrested a Tunisian couple for battering their four children.

The reason for this ill-treatment is that the children are “too Western” according to their parents. During a dispute the 16-year-old daughter was hit with a belt in the face and was seriously injured.

The police interfered during the fight and arrested the father and the mother of the children. According to the prosecutor’s office all children were maltreated. The couple also had plans to send their children to Tunisia, an Islamic country with between 98 and 99 per cent Muslims.

All four children have been taken away from the couple and are safe now. Their parents have to stand trial on Friday.


Related Articles

Culture Shock: Italians Aghast as Immigrants Barbecue Dog at Welcome Center

Culture Shock: Italians Aghast as Immigrants Barbecue Dog at Welcome Center

World News
Comments
Swiss Media: 'Falling Star' Steve Bannon to Visit Zurich

Swiss Media: ‘Falling Star’ Steve Bannon to Visit Zurich

World News
Comments

Tense Times In US-Turkey Relations as Officials Huddle

World News
Comments

‘European Politicians Won’t Accept Western World Is at War’: Czech Security Analyst

World News
Comments

Hijab Compulsory In Around 150 UK Schools, Government Too ‘Politically Correct’ to Step In

World News
Comments

Comments