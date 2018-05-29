Two police officers have been shot dead after a man opened fire in Liege, Belgium.

The attacker was shot dead after taking a woman hostage in a local high school, according to local media reports.

A passerby was also killed while two other people have been injured in the incident, according to Belgian broadcaster RTBF. Police have now cordoned off an area around Avroy Boulevard in the center of the city.

This is a developing story.


