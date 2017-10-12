Ben Affleck Asks TV Host to Expose Her Breasts, Mocks Disabled in Resurfaced Video (Watch)

In light of actress Hilarie Burton reviving her claim that Ben Affleck groped her while she was a VJ on MTV’s “TRL” in 2003, another bizarre video has resurfaced of the Oscar winner fondling a different TV host.

Footage dating back to 2004 shows the “Batman” actor touching Anne-Marie Losique’s breast. She was then a reporter for Montreal’s entertainment news show “Box Office.”

In the video — from a press junket for Miramax’s 2004 flop “Jersey Girl” — the TV personality sits on the actor’s lap as he asks, “They would like it better if you did this show topless, the station, wouldn’t they?”

He then lifts and turns her in his lap so she’s facing the camera. “We could do the interview like this,” he says, embracing her tightly and nestling his face on her chest. “That’s a lovely perfume you have on,” he says, repeating an earlier comment.

“You usually show a lot more cleavage than this. What’s the story? Why are you covering it up today?” he presses.

