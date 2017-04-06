Ben Carson Finds $500 Billion (Billion!) In Errors During Audit Of Obama HUD

Image Credits: iprimages / Flickr.

Ben Carson was the first neurosurgeon to successfully separate conjoined twins, so, he’s kind of a super hero.

But apparently, he’s also not a bad accountant.

President Trump picked Carson to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, whose budget grew by leaps and bounds under Barack Obama.

In one of his first acts as HUD Secretary, Carson ordered an audit of the agency. What he found was staggering: $520 billion in bookkeeping errors.

“The total amounts of errors corrected in HUD’s notes and consolidated financial statements were $516.4 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively,” the auditors wrote.

Read more


Related Articles

Ethics panel opens investigation into Nunes

Ethics panel opens investigation into Nunes

U.S. News
Comments
Complaint: SPLC Violated Tax-Exempt Status with Anti-Trump Campaign

Complaint: SPLC Violated Tax-Exempt Status with Anti-Trump Campaign

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Report: Bannon Threatened to Resign Over Clashes With McMaster, Kushner, Ivanka

U.S. News
Comments

Sen. Ron Johnson: ‘What We Do Know About Susan Rice Is You Can’t Believe What She Says’

U.S. News
Comments

Teen Gets Into Stanford After Writing ‘#BlackLivesMatter’ 100 Times On App

U.S. News
Comments

Comments