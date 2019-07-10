Ben Garrison Disinvited from White House Summit Over Soros Cartoon

Update: Read Garrison’s statement below.

Original story continues below…

The White House has rescinded an invitation to cartoonist Ben Garrison, disinviting him from its upcoming social media summit, Politico reports.

Garrison posted the invite to Twitter last Friday, but according to Politico Playbook, the White House pulled his invitation Wednesday claiming one of his political illustrations was “anti-Semitic.”

Honored to be invited to the White House! Thank You Mr. President! @realDonaldTrump #SocialMediaSummit pic.twitter.com/8b6zIa2XN3 — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) July 5, 2019

The artwork, a commissioned 2017 piece titled “McMaster’s Masters,” features former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and former CIA Director David Petraeus as marionettes, with billionaire globalist George Soros as the puppeteer, and another hand labeled “Rothschilds” controlling Soros.

The left began churning its outrage machine shortly after Garrison revealed his invitation, with CNN anchor Jake Tapper one of the first to lead the charge.

Man who drew a cartoon the @ADL calls “blatantly anti-Semitic” says he was invited to the White House for a social media summit https://t.co/Fzckv4rJbD https://t.co/nmH1zyCV7C pic.twitter.com/hvz4BpLNVt — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 6, 2019 Ben Garrison, who drew this cartoon, will be a guest at the White House on Thursday for the social media summit. It’s important to note the name in the upper right hand corner. The Rothschilds have been the subject of Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories for centuries. pic.twitter.com/fgp4ZPn8GA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 9, 2019

Far-left media outlets, such as Media Matters, are also criticizing other scheduled attendees of Thursday’s summit, calling them “conspiracy theorists, extremists, and bigots.”

On Tuesday, Media Matters published a lengthy hit piece blasting several conservative social media personalities invited to attend the summit, including Bill Mitchell, Prager University, meme maker Carpe Donktum, Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, investigative journalist James O’Keefe and even left-leaning reporter Tim Pool – who has been dubbed “right-wing” despite him donating to the campaigns of Democrat presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard – and even politicians Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

I donated to Tulsi and Yang and have made several videos supporting Tulsi in the past couple of weeks But sure, pro progressive tax, pro public healthcare, pro choice is "right wing" https://t.co/imF4SWWgxt — Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 9, 2019

In a statement published to his site, GrrrGraphics.com, Garrison notes, “It is not anti-semitic to critique Soros or Rothschilds.”

“Yesterday I had a discussion with the White House and we came to the conclusion that my presence at the Social Media Summit would be a media distraction from the President’s message,” Garrison wrote in statement Wednesday. “They were nice about it, but naturally, I’m disappointed.”

Garrison claims the White House had agreed to keep the issue under wraps, but then suddenly overnight released a statement announcing he would no longer be attending.

“The news was on CNN World News and elsewhere. We are disappointed the White House released this news–I thought we would both be ignoring the entire thing.”

Garrison added the attacks calling him “anti-Semitic” are unfounded and libelous, and accused the Fake News Media of “only attacking me to attack the President.”

Official Statement from Ben Garrison on the White House Social Media Summit pic.twitter.com/4UVbpi0uRK — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) July 10, 2019

“I will continue to draw cartoons that speak out against those who must be held accountable,” Garrison wrote. “I will continue to critique their actions and deeds.”

“I will continue to support our president.”

