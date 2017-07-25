Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Tests Positive for Glyphosate

The Organic Consumers Association reported Tuesday that samples of ice cream produced by Ben & Jerry’s tested positive for the herbicide glyphosate, which has been linked to cancer by the World Health Organization.
A press release from the group Tuesday claimed 10 out of 11 ice cream flavor samples independently tested contained glyphosate, including Peanut Butter Cup, Peanut Butter Cookie, Vanilla (2 samples), Phish Food, The Tonight Dough, Half Baked, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Americone Dream and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.
“Cherry Garcia was the only flavor that tested negative for glyphosate and/or AMPA,” the report notes.
OCA is calling for Ben & Jerry’s, a Vermont-based subsidiary of Unilever, to begin an immediate transition to using only organic ingredients, including milk, in its products or face a national and international consumer boycott.
The groups also call on natural and organic food stores to drop the Ben & Jerry’s brand unless the company commits to transitioning to organic.
OCA International Director Ronnie Cummins said: “Ben & Jerry’s falsely advertises its products as ‘natural’ and its brand as ‘sustainable’ and ‘socially responsible.’ Nothing could be further from the truth.
“Ben & Jerry’s profits are built on the back of an industrial dairy system that poisons the environment and produces pesticide-contaminated food products. Ben & Jerry’s sales, driven in large part by its deceitful claims, damage the organic industry by cutting into the sales of authentic natural, grass-fed and organic producers.”
In March 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer classified glyphosate as a “probable carcinogen.” On July 7, California’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) added glyphosate to its Prop 65 list of chemicals known to cause cancer.
A report published January 2017, in the journal Nature, linked low doses of glyphosate to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, suggesting that there is no “safe” level of glyphosate despite otherwise indicated by regulatory agencies.
