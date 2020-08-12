Ben & Jerry's Receives Backlash For Demanding UK Accept More Illegal Boat Migrants

Woke ice cream manufacturer Ben & Jerry’s received a backlash after demanding that the UK accept more illegal boat migrants in yet another example of a corporation trying to push its far-left political agenda.

The company drew attention to the increasingly alarming situation on the south coast of England, where around 4,000 migrants have arrived illegally by boat in 2020 so far.

Having paid off criminal people smugglers, the migrants are given a de facto taxi service by UK border authorities to the mainland and put up in hotels at taxpayer expense.

“Hey @PritiPatel we think the real crisis is our lack of humanity for people fleeing war, climate change and torture. We pulled together a thread for you,” tweeted the company.

“People wouldn’t make dangerous journeys if they had any other choice. The UK hasn’t resettled any refugees since March, but wars and violence continue. What we need is more safe and legal routes,” Ben & Jerry’s said in a follow up tweet.

People wouldn’t make dangerous journeys if they had any other choice. The UK hasn’t resettled any refugees since March, but wars and violence continue. What we need is more safe and legal routes https://t.co/L0Er90JDZY — Ben & Jerry's UK (@benandjerrysUK) August 11, 2020

That’s interesting because last time I checked, France, the country from which the migrants are traveling to England is not currently at war with anyone and doesn’t torture refugees.

Broadcaster Andrew Neil shot back by pointing out that Ben & Jerry’s is owned by Unilever, a “massive global conglomerate” that has been accused of not paying its taxes.

Stop posing as some kind of hippy ice cream play. You’re now wholly owned by a massive global conglomerate called Unilever. Perhaps if it paid the taxes HMRC thinks you should pay we could afford to accommodate many more asylum seekers. https://t.co/GwOwHqb1GH — Andrew Neil (@afneil) August 11, 2020

Author Douglas Murray reminded the company that they should probably pay more attention to the fact that weed killer was found in their ice cream.

Hey @benandjerrysUK. Your ice cream was found to have weed-killer in it. Don’t you think you should work on not having weed-killer in your ice cream? Before lecturing the UK government on more complicated issues? https://t.co/GryGtYUV84 — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) August 12, 2020

Another respondent clarified the fact that the “refugees” are not fleeing from war, they are economic migrants trying to take advantage of the UK’s generous benefits system.

Aside from migrants being routinely overrepresented in violent crime and rape statistics, numerous Islamic terrorists have exploited the refugee wave in order to reach Europe and carry out deadly attacks.

Salman Abedi was rescued from the civil war in Libya in August 2014 by the British Royal Navy. He went on to blow himself up at an Ariana Grande concert being held at the Manchester Arena, killing 23 people and wounding 139, more than half of them children.

The majority of the Paris massacre jihadists also arrived in Europe via the refugee wave, including one who was carrying a Syrian passport and was “embedded in the current wave of Syrian war refugees.”

Suffice to say, Ben & Jerry’s didn’t address any of that in their series of woke, virtue signaling tweets.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Earn double Patriot Points on our hottest items!