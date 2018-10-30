Ben & Jerry's Unveils Pecan 'Resist' Anti-Trump, Pro-SJW Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry’s unveiled a new limited edition ice cream Tuesday called “PeCan Resist,” an anti-Trump flavor marketed towards social justice warriors upset at the Trump administration.

The Vermont-based company said the flavor contains “Chocolate Ice Cream with White & Dark Fudge Chunks, Pecans, Walnuts & Fudge-Covered Almonds,” and is meant as a protest of the president’s policies.

Today we launch Pecan Resist! This flavor supports groups creating a more just and equitable nation for us all, and who are fighting President Trump’s regressive agenda. Learn more and take action here >> https://t.co/Bi8YE1FvOZ pic.twitter.com/Kr6CKBX1sc — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) October 30, 2018

“We can peacefully resist the Trump administration’s regressive and discriminatory policies and build a future that values inclusivity, equality, and justice for people of color, women, the LGBTQ community, refugees, and immigrants,” the company states.

The Unilever-owned Ben & Jerry’s also noted they’ll donate a portion of proceeds to “four organizations that are working on the front lines of the peaceful resistance,” including the Soros-funded Women’s March organization.

In a picture posted to Twitter Tuesday, the company’s founders also posed with Muslim Sharia Law proponent Linda Sarsour.

The stunt was slammed on social media, with many accusing the company of virtue signaling.

White guys who put brown cartoons on their ice cream pints are very pleased with themselves @benandjerrys pic.twitter.com/8uexBplMy3 — Danielle D'Souza Gill (@danielledsouzag) October 30, 2018

Lol. I thought this was satire. pic.twitter.com/asH5WvFvMu — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 30, 2018

Ben & Jerry's board meeting: So what should we do to help? Homeless shelters, free clinics, small homes, food banks, scholarships to charter schools, vocational training, public showers, what? Ben & Jerry: No, I know, let's sell a "resist" ice cream and make a real difference — SarcasticSpinster (@SarcasticSpins1) October 30, 2018

Ben & Jerry’s previously created the “Empower Mint” flavor for a 2016 North Carolina campaign as an effort to get out the black vote. Company founder Ben Cohen also created an exclusive limited flavor in support of Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders, named “Bernie’s Yearning” – a nice “Way to make socialism palatable!” reported Today.com.