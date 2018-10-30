Ben & Jerry's Unveils Pecan 'Resist' Anti-Trump, Pro-SJW Ice Cream

Image Credits: twitter, benandjerrys.

Ben & Jerry’s unveiled a new limited edition ice cream Tuesday called “PeCan Resist,” an anti-Trump flavor marketed towards social justice warriors upset at the Trump administration.

The Vermont-based company said the flavor contains “Chocolate Ice Cream with White & Dark Fudge Chunks, Pecans, Walnuts & Fudge-Covered Almonds,” and is meant as a protest of the president’s policies.

“We can peacefully resist the Trump administration’s regressive and discriminatory policies and build a future that values inclusivity, equality, and justice for people of color, women, the LGBTQ community, refugees, and immigrants,” the company states.

The Unilever-owned Ben & Jerry’s also noted they’ll donate a portion of proceeds to “four organizations that are working on the front lines of the peaceful resistance,” including the Soros-funded Women’s March organization.

In a picture posted to Twitter Tuesday, the company’s founders also posed with Muslim Sharia Law proponent Linda Sarsour.

The stunt was slammed on social media, with many accusing the company of virtue signaling.

Ben & Jerry’s previously created the “Empower Mint” flavor for a 2016 North Carolina campaign as an effort to get out the black vote. Company founder Ben Cohen also created an exclusive limited flavor in support of Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders, named “Bernie’s Yearning” – a nice “Way to make socialism palatable!” reported Today.com.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Internet Censorship Is About Next Week's Election

Internet Censorship Is About Next Week’s Election

U.S. News
Comments
Black Man Charges At Reporter In DC For Covering Kanye West

Black Man Charges At Reporter In DC For Covering Kanye West

U.S. News
Comments

Leftist Plan To Purge Conservatives From Society Leaked

U.S. News
comments

Trump Slams ‘Sick’ CNN Guest Who Said He Has ‘Radicalized More People Than ISIS’

U.S. News
comments

Trump to terminate birthright citizenship

U.S. News
comments

Comments