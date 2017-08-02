Ben Rhodes Emerging as 'Person of Interest' in House Intelligence Committee Unmasking Probe

Former Obama White House National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes is emerging as a person of interest in the House Intelligence Committee’s unmasking investigation, according to a letter obtained by Circa.

The letter sent from the House intelligence committee to the National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday requests the number of unmaskings made by Rhodes between Jan. 1, 2016 to Jan. 20, 2017, congressional sources told Circa.

The committee is requesting that the NSA deliver the information on Rhodes by August 21.

Unmasking refers to the practice of having the identity of an American caught up in surveillance of a foreign target revealed. Their names are hidden — or masked — because U.S. intelligence agencies are prohibited from spying on Americans.

Read more