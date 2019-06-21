Ben Shapiro Upset That Trump Didn't Order the Slaughter of Hundreds of People For No Reason

Neo-con never Trump hack Ben Shapiro is upset that the president didn’t order the slaughter of hundreds of people for no particular reason whatsoever.

Earlier today, Trump revealed how he blocked an attack on Iran 10 minutes before it was due to take place because killing 150 people in response to Iran shooting down a U.S. drone would not have been “proportionate”.

“On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone,” tweeted Trump.

….proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21 June 2019

Ben Shapiro responded with a tweet so utterly stupid it beggars belief.

“Disproportionate response to attacks on US assets are a good way of showing our enemies that we will mash them if they continue to escalate. The US doesn’t want war. You know who doesn’t want war even more? The ayatollahs who will find themselves quite dead if war occurs,” he stated.

Disproportionate response to attacks on US assets are a good way of showing our enemies that we will mash them if they continue to escalate. The US doesn’t want war. You know who doesn’t want war even more? The ayatollahs who will find themselves quite dead if war occurs. https://t.co/45wNlgPPau — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 21, 2019

America’s recent history of “disproportionate responses” hasn’t produced very good results.

Other “disproportionate responses”;

– Invasion of Iraq – 500,000 dead. Thousands of U.S. troops maimed and killed. 1 million Christians flee. Country ruined for generations.

– Invasion of Libya. Secular leader removed. Country overtaken by tribal gangs. Rise of ISIS. Paris massacre. Nice massacre. Manchester Arena attack. London Bridge attack. International refugee crisis. Chaotic mass immigration.

– Support for jihadist Syrian rebels. Civil war. 500,000 dead. 80% of Christians forced to flee. Worst relations with Russia since Cold War.

The responses to Shapiro’s vulgar tweet were heartening. Virtually everyone called him out for being a chickenhawk.

Perhaps now people will begin to understand that it’s never been “America first” for Shapiro, but “Israel first” – no matter what the cost in bloodshed and irreparable damage to the United States.

