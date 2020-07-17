Ben Swann Report: Why Face Masks DON'T Work, According To SCIENCE

With coronavirus hysteria continuing to create tension among Americans, investigative reporter Ben Swann decided to look into whether or not medical masks are actually helping to “slow the spread” of COVID-19.

The mask debate is constantly being discussed on social media and in the real world, it’s even provoking physical confrontations.

When personal preferences are put aside, what does the science actually say?

According to Swann, “Not only do medical masks not prevent the spread of virus, but a 1995 study proves that wearing a cloth mask can put you at greater risk for infection.”

Learn more in the following investigative report:

Why is mainstream media intentionally ignoring studies with conclusions that counter their establishment-issued narrative?

