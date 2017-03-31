Benghazi Survivor: Nunes Can Do The Job And Schiff Should Help Or Shut Up

When you dedicate your life to your country and are willing to lay your life down to protect it, nothing quite prepares you for the feeling of complete abandonment.

But after Benghazi, that’s how I felt.

My teammates and I were left to die with no help. Worse yet, people back home weren’t being told the truth about what happened from either our government or the media. It was all about politics, and it was enraging. There were, however, a few people in Washington who did stand up for us and were dedicated to uncovering the truth.

One such man was Rep. Devin Nunes.

Read More