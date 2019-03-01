Berkeley assault victim makes major announcement as questions on investigation swirl

California-based attorney Harmeet Dhillon has agreed to provide legal representation for Hayden Williams against the man who assaulted him on the campus of the University of California-Berkeley on February 19.

“I have retained an attorney and I will follow her counsel on next steps,” Williams recently told Campus Reform in an exclusive statement. Williams confirmed that Dhillon is, in fact, providing him with legal representation in the case.

Leadership Institute Vice President of Campus Programs Bryan Bernys also reacted to the news by issuing the following statement:

Hayden has retained an attorney and we stand with him as he pursues legal action against his attacker. Holding this attacker accountable by pursing legal action is a step toward protecting free speech for conservatives on college campuses across the country. Conservatives have a right to free speech and shouldn’t be attacked for it – on or off college campuses.

The development comes days after Campus Reform first reported that the UC-Berkeley police was seeking a felony arrest warrant for the man who assaulted Williams.

“The University of California Police Department (UCPD) has concluded its investigation into the February 19th assault on the UC Berkeley campus. Based on the results of that investigation, the department is seeking a felony warrant from the Alameda County District Attorney for the identified suspect. The District Attorney will evaluate the case. If the warrant is issued, UCPD will immediately pursue the suspect’s arrest,” UC-Berkeley Assistant Vice Chancellor Dan Mogulof told Campus Reform.

Since disclosing that development, UC-Berkeley has gone largely silent on any significant further developments.

Fox News reported Friday that the university police department had reopened its investigation after telling Campus Reform that it had “concluded” its investigation. However, UC-Berkeley spokeswoman Diana Harvey told Campus Reform on Friday, “it is my understanding that the investigation is ongoing,” while further indicating should would confirm that with the university police.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Campus Reform on Friday.



