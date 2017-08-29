Berkeley Police Arrest 13 Protesters In Connection To Antifa Violence

Police have arrested 13 people in connection to violence following this weekend’s protest in Berkeley. In the melee, several people—mainly peaceful, right-wing protesters—became targets of violence from black-clad members of the left-wing extremist movement Antifa.

The Antifa protest was staged as a counter to a “No to Marxism” rally that never happened, but was slated to take place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park. Despite the cancellation of the anti-Marxist rally, over 4,000 people—mainly leftists and Antifa members—showed up to protest.

Many of them chanted slogans like “No Trump, no wall, no USA at all.”

Protesters also set up a separate demonstration on the UC Berkeley campus to “rally against hate.”

Read more