Berkeley Police Arrest 13 Protesters In Connection To Antifa Violence

Image Credits: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

Police have arrested 13 people in connection to violence following this weekend’s protest in Berkeley. In the melee, several people—mainly peaceful, right-wing protesters—became targets of violence from black-clad members of the left-wing extremist movement Antifa.

The Antifa protest was staged as a counter to a “No to Marxism” rally that never happened, but was slated to take place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park. Despite the cancellation of the anti-Marxist rally, over 4,000 people—mainly leftists and Antifa members—showed up to protest.

Many of them chanted slogans like “No Trump, no wall, no USA at all.”

Protesters also set up a separate demonstration on the UC Berkeley campus to “rally against hate.”

