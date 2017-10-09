Berkeley Students Protest Exam, Demand Special Treatment Because of 'White Privilege'

A video has surfaced on YouTube showing students at the University of California, Berkeley protesting an exam, and demanding a “take-home essay with significant time to prepare.”

The reason? “Our well-beings are being put on the line because of our emotional, mental, and physical stress that [Berkeley] is compounding with what is already going on in our every day lives,” according to one of the students in the video.

“The content of this class and the way it is being taught is not satisfactory. And even if it is…we feel that we haven’t had the opportunity to interact with the text and information. We demand that you make and [hold space] to [study] the voices of students of color,” one protester stated.

Read more