Berlin Hit by Political 'Earthquake' as Election Shakes Major Parties

Angela Merkel’s coalition government in Berlin looks more fragile than ever after voters in the state of Bavaria roundly rejected the chancellor’s allied parties at a regional election this weekend.

The result was likened to a “political earthquake” and “landslide” by experts.

The Christian Social Union (CSU), Merkel’s Bavarian sister party, saw its worst election result since 1950 on Sunday and lost its long-held majority, while the Green party and far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party saw their vote share increase.

Read more