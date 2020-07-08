Berlin ‘Regrets’ US Decision to Withdraw Troops From Germany, Defence Minister Says

Berlin regrets Washington’s decision to pull out US troops from Germany, but believes that redeploying the troops within Europe would show the United States’ commitment to the Transatlantic partnership, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Wednesday.

“Indeed, the question of about US troop presence in Germany is not really primarily bilateral question. We are an important base for US troops,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said. “We on German soil are also contributing to American Security. What we are discussing is the security of the alliance though, because the US troops especially serve the security of the alliance for all partners and they serve America’s security.”

“So, if there are troop reductions in Germany, which we regret, if the decision is being taken, then the question is where the soldiers deploy?”

Kramp-Karrenbauer said if the United States redeploys its troops within Europe, it would show Washington remains committed to the transatlantic partnership and will send an important message to NATO.



