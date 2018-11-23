Berlin School: Only One Out of 103 New Students Speak German at Home

Headmaster Astrid-Sabine Busse (61) of a Berlin school is sounding the alarm, saying: “We are Arabised!”

Of the 103 first graders that came to her school in Berlin’s Neukölln suburb, only one speaks German at home. It is a result of working-class Germans leaving the area, migrant family reunifications and tax measures.

“We are here at the front,” says headmaster Busse: “Because of a third migrant generation who import their brides from their former home country. Another parent who cannot speak German,” she says.

