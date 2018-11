Christmas markets in Germany were widely known for their great ambiance and their tasty “Glühwein”, but this is changing rapidly.

Since illegal Muslim migrant Anis Amri drove his truck into Berlin’s Christmas Market and killed 12 people at the Breitscheidplatz, things will probably never be the same again.

Especially in Berlin this is clearly visible, as the Breitscheidplatz’s Christmas market looks more like a guarded army base.

Read more