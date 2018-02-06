Berlusconi: ‘600,000 Illegal Migrants Should Be Deported’

Silvio Berlusconi has called for 600,000 illegal migrants to be deported from Italy, calling it “a social bomb ready to explode in Italy.”

The former Italian PM said: “Immigration has become an urgent question, because after years with a left-wing government, there are 600,000 migrants who don’t have the right to stay. We consider it to be an absolute priority to regain control over the situation.

“When we’re in government we will invest many resources in security. We will boost police presence and reintroduce the ‘Safe Streets’ initiative…Our soldiers will patrol the streets alongside police officers.”

