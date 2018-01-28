Bernie Admits Dems Forced Govt Shutdown: 'It Was The Right Thing To Do'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) defended the widely panned government shutdown forced by Senate Democrats over immigration reform earlier this month, acknowledging his caucus did it to defend DACA recipients and calling it “the right thing to do.”

There are roughly 800,000 DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival) recipients who were shielded from deportation by the 2012 Barack Obama executive order, which the Trump administration rescinded last year. Congress is now trying to find a legal solution for them and potentially millions of other “Dreamers,” a general term for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) came under heavy criticism from the left for making a deal with Republicans to re-open the government on Monday after less than three days and not getting any measures addressing DACA recipients in the spending bill.

