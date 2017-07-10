Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said on Sunday that the GOP Healthcare bill will result in the death of 28,000 Americans every year, which he compared to nine times the death toll of the 9/11 terror attack.

This controversial warning came after Sanders urged his supporters to take “unprecedented” action to stop Republicans.

Bernie was called out for promoting anti-Republican hate just weeks after a near-fatal attack by one of his supporters on Republican congressmen and staffers.

Did Bernie Sanders steal a line from the movie Team America: World Police?