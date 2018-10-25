Bernie Kerik on Mail Bomb Investigation: ‘They’ll Have a Target in Sight Within 2 or 3 Days’

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik explained how authorities will likely apprehend the perpetrator(s) who sent mail bombs to top Democrat Party figures, offering his analysis in an interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight.

Kerik, who led the New York Police Department (NYPD) during the 9/11 terror attacks, told hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak that mobile phone data will likely assist investigators in their pursuit of whoever committed the aforementioned crimes.

“They have a ton of evidence,” said Kerik. “The packing, the delivery method. Somebody mentioned the Unabomber today, and that it took so long to get him. For one, he sent out one device every few years. But at the end of the day, technology today, where can you go in today’s world where you’re not captured on video, somehow. It’s almost impossible. The possibility of you being captured on video, the possibility of them being able to analyze phone records from cell phones.”

Kerik explained, “I’ll give you an example of what they’re going to do. They’re going to look at the timestamps that these things went in to different postal locations. All they have to do is do a data dump on the cell sites for those postal locations, and they’ll come up with the same cell number — the ESN number that’s off a phone — at each one of the locations at the same times that these things were delivered. That’s going to put the hand of the bad guy right in their hand.”

