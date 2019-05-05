Bernie: Obama Was an 'A+' Compared To President Trump

Image Credits: ABCPolitics/Twitter.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a 2020 presidential contender, said Sunday that he wouldn’t give former President Barack Obama a “grade” on his presidency.

Speaking to ABC News’s “This Week” host Jon Karl, Sanders conceded that Obama gets an “A+” in his book compared to President Trump.

“Barack Obama was a very, very good president,” Sanders said.

“What grade would you give him?” Karl asked.

“I’m not going to give him a grade,” the Vermont senator continued. “Compared to the guy you have in the White House now, I’ll give him an A+.”

Karl then noted that Trump and Republicans have expressed eagerness to run against Sanders and his ideology as a socialist, and asked Sanders if it was time for him to “disavow that label.”

