Bernie Sanders Calls on Accelerating Abortions in Countries Populated by People of Color

In a bizarre, almost surreal CNN town hall event that repeatedly claimed hurricanes are all man-made, Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders called for a global-scale eugenics program to reduce the human population by accelerating abortions in countries populated by people of color.

Advocacy for all this came from Sanders’ response to a pre-screened question from an audience member named Martha Readyoff, “a teacher from New Milford, Connecticut.” Her question is heavily peppered with presuppositions, such as claiming abortion is “empowering women.” The question was obviously intended to push Sanders toward a more radical left-wing position, and he took the bait. Here’s her question (h/t to Newsbusters.org for the transcripts):

Good evening. Human population growth has more than doubled in the past 50 years. The planet cannot sustain this growth. I realize this is a poisonous topic for politicians, but it’s crucial to face. Empowering women and educating everyone on the need to curb population growth seems a reasonable campaign to enact. Would you be courageous enough to discuss this issue and make it a key feature in a plan to address climate catastrophe?

Bernie Sanders’ reply: Well Martha, the answer is yes. And the answer has everything to do with the fact that women in the United States of Americas, by the way, have a right to control their own bodies and make reproductive decisions. And the Mexico City agreement, which denies American aid to those organizations around the world that allow women to have abortions or even get involved in birth control to me is totally absurd. So, I think especially in poor countries around the world where women do not necessarily want to have large numbers of babies and where they can have the opportunity through birth control to control the number of kids they have, something I very strongly support.

Decoding the Sanders depopulation agenda

What Bernie Sanders is really saying here is that America should export more abortion funding and services to Third World countries that are largely populated by people of color.

Secondly, Sanders did not in any way push back against the population control portion of the question. The question was strongly twisted to imply that pushing depopulation requires “courage,” and Sanders affirmed that he’s all in for reducing human population as a means to “address [the] climate catastrophe.”

This is what the deranged, anti-human Left has come to: Exporting the murder of human babies in the name of saving the planet from “climate change,” a completely fabricated quack science fiction that’s been aggressively pushed by the fake news media like CNN and the NYT.

In pushing for global depopulation goals, Bernie Sanders mirrors the efforts of former President Richard Nixon’s science advisor Dr. Lee DuBridge. In 1969, he advocated lacing U.S. food exports with infertility chemicals to cause miscarriages, infertility and spontaneous abortions in Third World nations.

This eugenics program was documented by the New York Times in a Nov. 4, 1969 article by Gladwin Hill entitled, “A Sterility Drug in Food is Hinted – Biologist Stresses Need to Curb Population Growth”

That article quotes Dr. Lee DuBridge, the “science advisor” to President Nixon, as saying, “Population control should be the prime task of every government.”

As reported by Natural News:

The New York Times article quotes Dr. Paul Ehrlich of Stanford University, a depopulation advocate, as well as President Richard Nixon’s chief science adviser, Dr. Lee DuBridge, who said that “population control should be the prime task of every government.”

In the article, Dr. Ehrlich laments the fact that biologists believe, “compulsory family regulation will be necessary to retard population growth.” In essence, he is arguing that the government should be in charge of reproductive rights, determining who is allowed to reproduce and who must be sterilized.

To achieve the sterilization goals, he “urged establishing a Federal Population Commission ‘with a large budget for propaganda,’” reports the New York Times. He also called for, “the addition of a temporary sterilant to staple food, or to the water supply” in order to cause mandatory infertility.

Last night on CNN, Bernie Sanders just echoed the depopulation agenda of President Richard Nixon’s science advisor, who openly called for the covert sterilization of impoverished people of color who live in low-income countries.

Bernie Sanders, in other words, is a eugenicist. And his eugenics scheme specifically targets people of color for expanded abortions (i.e. infanticide) and depopulation.

Notably, this is also CNN’s position, since CNN screened all the questions and fed the presuppositions to the candidates during its 7-hour broadcast that spread wildly false information about climate science, hurricanes and human population.

We cover this issue in more detail at PopulationControl.news.

