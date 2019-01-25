Bernie Sanders Calls Venezuela's Economy a "Disaster"

Image Credits: Boris Vergara/picture alliance via Getty Images.

Vermont Independent and self-described Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders acknowledged on Thursday that the “economy is a disaster” in Venezuela — but he cautioned against U.S. involvement in that county’s affairs and condemned what he called “inappropriate” past interventions.


The US now recognizes that Juan Guaidó won the recent election in Venezuela. Under the current dictator, Nicolás Maduro, there has been a collapse of society.

Meanwhile, far-left Minnesota Democratic freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted Thursday, without evidence, that President Trump has personally engaged in “efforts to install a far right opposition [that] will only incite violence and further destabilize the region” and that “a US backed coup in Venezuela is not a solution to the dire issues they face.”


Sanders, a fierce advocate for progressive proposals like Medicare for All and boosting both corporate tax rates and the federal minimum wage, made the comments in a statement and a series of social media posts as Venezuela, a socialist nation, continued its descent Thursday into political and economic turmoil.

