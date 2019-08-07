Bernie Sanders Campaign: Don’t Blame Us for Dayton; Blame Trump for El Paso

The presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has responded to reports that the gunman who committed a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, supported Sanders by denying any responsibility — but suggesting that President Donald Trump bears responsibility for the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, the day before.

Breitbart News reported Sunday evening that a Twitter account linked to the Dayton, Ohio, shooter had been taken down, and included support for socialism and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). The Dayton Daily News reported Monday evening that the shooter had left-leaning political opinions and supported gun control. CNN reported Monday evening that the Twitter account had supported Sanders and it had expressed “extreme” left-wing views.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, veteran Sanders campaign aide Jeff Weaver said:

Anyone who thinks that political change should come from the barrel of a gun is anathema to what Bernie has advocated for decades — non-violent mass political action. Senator Sanders and our entire campaign are repulsed by the despicable massacres we have witnessed. We asked Donald Trump to condemn white nationalism and anti immigrant [sic] demonization. We are not holding our breath.

NEW: The ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ campaign has responded to questions surrounding the political leanings of the shooter in the Dayton, OH massacre. In social media posts the shooter indicated a level of support for Sanders & Warren.

FULL Statement from Senior Adviser Jeff Weaver: pic.twitter.com/2ywEBXhgfA — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) August 7, 2019

