Bernie Sanders’ Campaign Staff Doesn’t Make $15 Minimum Wage He Wants All Workers To Have

Bernie Sanders’ campaign staffers claim they’re really getting berned — by not being paid the $15-an-hour minimum wage the democratic socialist advocates for all workers.

The unionized employees — known as the bottom-rung “field organizers” — say they work a minimum of 60 hours of a week, which drops their average hourly pay to less than $13, according to a new report by the Washington Post.

“Many field staffers are barely managing to survive financially, which is severely impacting our team’s productivity and morale,” union members said in a draft letter that will soon be sent to campaign manager Faiz Shakir. “Some field organizers have already left the campaign as a result.”

