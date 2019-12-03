Bernie Sanders Circa 1991: ‘We May Lose the Planet for Our Grandchildren’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) warned that “we may lose the planet for our grandchildren” in a speech 28 years ago, calling the validity of his ever-evolving climate change deadlines into question.

A 1991 speech featuring Sanders’ remarks on the climate “crisis” has resurfaced on social media, showing the socialist senator warning that “we may lose the planet for our grandchildren” and adding that the environmental crisis cannot be addressed “unless you deal with the economic crisis at the same time.”

Sanders said:

The truth of the matter is, I think, that unless we move radically and boldly as you indicate, we may lose the planet for our grandchildren. Interestingly enough, I think – and I say this not because I want it to be that way but I think it is that way – you’re not going to deal effectively with the environmental crisis unless you deal with the economic crisis at the same time. What we have to do is to understand the challenge, the real challenge is how do you have a social system and an economy which does at least two things. Number one it provides decently for its people. At the same time as it does not destroy the environment.

Sanders added that national health care is an “environmental issue” because it “takes an enormous burden off the backs of working people.”

Sanders said it is crucial to bring the environmental movement and workers’ movement together, because “if the choice is either jobs or the environment, that is no choice at all”:

Green New Deal Bernie in '91🔥 "Unless we move boldly, we may lose the planet—& you're not going to deal effectively with the environmental crisis unless you deal with the economic crisis at the same time. If the choice is either jobs or the environment—that's no choice at all." pic.twitter.com/iPeRubsq1F — Eric Blanc (@_ericblanc) December 2, 2019

