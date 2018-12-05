Bernie Sanders, Climate Hawk, Spends Nearly $300K On Private Jet Travel In Month

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s re-election campaign spent just under $300,000 on private jet use in October, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show.

The Sanders campaign, which is funded primarily by small-dollar donors, paid Apollo Jets $297,685.50 on Oct. 10, FEC records reveal. The payment was marked for “transportation.”

“This expense was for transportation for the senator’s 9-day, 9-state tour to support Democratic candidates up and down the ballot ahead of Election Day,” campaign spokeswoman Arianna Jones told local website VtDigger.com, which first reported on the jet expenses.

“This cost covered the entirety of the tour from Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Carolina, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, California, and back to Vermont,” Jones said.

Sanders’s private jet use comes despite the senator’s hard-line stance on climate change, which he has consistently called “the single greatest threat facing our planet.”

Read more


Related Articles

This Anti-Gun Bill Would Require the Social Media History and Internet Search History of Prospective Buyers

This Anti-Gun Bill Would Require the Social Media History and Internet Search History of Prospective Buyers

U.S. News
Comments
Dem Sen. Hirono: Dems struggle to connect with voters because we’re so much smarter!

Dem Sen. Hirono: Dems struggle to connect with voters because we’re so much smarter!

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker: Dems’ Message to Americans on Immigration is ‘Shut Up, You’re Dying, We’re Going to Replace You’

U.S. News
comments

Why Michelle Obama Is Definitely Running In 2020

U.S. News
comments

ADL Gives Tim Cook Award For Censoring Online Speech

U.S. News
comments

Comments