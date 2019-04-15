Bernie Sanders: 'Infowars A White Supremacist Platform'

The campaign of socialist Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) responded to their action of ejecting Infowars reporter Kaitlin Bennett from an Ohio rally Sunday, accusing her of working for a “white supremacist platform.”

When asked by local media why Bernie’s campaign removed Bennett from a rally that was “supposed to be public” in Youngstown, Ohio, they responded on Monday with the following statement (in all caps, no less):

“WE ARE DISAPPOINTED THE PEOPLE OF THE YOUNGSTOWN COMMUNITY ARE BEING SHOWN ON THE LOCAL BROADCAST NEWS CONTENT FROM INFOWARS, A WHITE SUPREMACIST PLATFORM THAT HAS BEEN BANNED FROM YOUTUBE, APPLE AND FACEBOOK FOR HATE SPEECH AND TARGETING THE PARENTS OF CHILDREN WHO DIED IN SANDY HOOK.”

From WFMJ:

Bennett says she would have asked Sanders if he supports free health care for illegal immigrants.

Instead she says she was told to leave the public event, which she did, with no explanation as to why. She says she’s never been a disturbance at any event she’s covered.

“I asked them, did I violate any rules, did I do anything, am I a disturbance? I was just scrolling on facebook. They simply didn’t want me there because they know who I am and I believe that event was staged they had plants in the audience who were supposed to ask the questions. Bernie was scripted with the responses and they didn’t want anyone else to try and ask questions,” said Bennett.

Even WFMJ acknowledged that the Bernie Sanders campaign refused to directly explain why Bennett was removed.

“We called the Sanders campaign to ask specifically why they had her removed and they wouldn’t answer the question directly,” they reported.

Watch Kaitlin Bennett respond to Sanders’ absurd statement that Infowars is a “white supremacist” website.