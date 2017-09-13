Bernie Sanders 'Medicare-For-All' Plan Would Fund Abortions With Taxpayer Money

Sen. Bernie Sanders’s latest single-payer health-care bill would pay for abortions, effectively eliminating the longstanding Hyde Amendment, a federal law that bars taxpayer money from directly funding abortions.

The senator unveiled his plan, dubbed “Medicare for all,” on Wednesday afternoon, which would require taxpayers to foot most everyone’s health-care bills. Notably, the bill includes no specifics on how this massive government expansion would be paid for, and the United States’ budget deficits and national debt are at historic and unsustainable highs.

